Exhibit of new paintings by Gerhard Richter opens at Albertinum in Dresden
May 20, 2017 - 15:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Gerhard Richter (*1932 in Dresden) is one of the most significant contemporary artists. His work covers a period of more than five decades. On the occasion of his 85th birthday, the Gerhard Richter Archive of the Dresden State Art Collections is holding an exhibition from 20 May to 27 August 2017 with new paintings by the artist. Initially, most of his works were already exhibited in Museum Ludwig, Cologne. Now the paintings, supplemented with seven recently created works, will almost all be exhibited in the Albertinum, Art Daily said.
The new “Abstrakten Bilder” [Abstract Paintings] since 2015 are strikingly different from the work created five years before, with its reserved and delicately modulated surfaces. The 32 paintings in total tie in with the works from the late 1980s and impress with their vibrant and fragmented multitude of colouration. In addition to his brush and squeegee, Richter also uses a knife to scratch animated traces into the surface of the image and reveals the multiple layers of oil paint by stripping it all the way back to the layers underneath. This process reminds us of the “Abstrakten Bilder” [Abstract Paintings] created around 1990. However, Richter no longer uses the knife in parallel, vertical tracks, instead, he uses free, gestural movements across the canvas.
These works differ from all the other “Abstrakten Bilder” [Abstract Paintings] in their pictorial gesture and signify a new dynamic pictorial beginning.
Gerhard Richter is connected to the Dresden State Art Collections and his birthplace of Dresden in a unique way through the archive, which was founded here and named after him. The artist repeatedly expresses this connection with special exhibitions. An extensive group of new STRIP paintings and works behind glass already had their premiere here in Dresden in 2013. Two years later, Gerhard Richter was presenting his Birkenau cycle in the Albertinum to the public for the first time.
As the most important research project of the Gerhard Richter Archive, the work is held in the catalogue of works (Catalogue Raisonné) of all paintings and sculptures by Gerhard Richter. After the publication of volumes 1, 3 and 4 (2011 to 2015), the second of a total of six volumes will be published for the exhibition by the Hatje Cantz Verlag.
Top stories
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian rebels start leaving last opposition-held Homs district The deal, backed by Syria's ally Russia, began to be implemented in March. Thousands of people have left in a several stages.
Video messages and public ‘Telescope’ videos come to Telegram Along with private video messages, Telegram is looking to expand its public channels by adding video there as well, in a feature called Telescope.
U.S. regulators open probe into recall of 1.7 million Hyundai, Kia models The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it would investigate the timeliness of the engine recalls.
Armenia to boost military-technical cooperation with India The sides attached great importance to the high-level political relations, stressing the big potential in the defense sector too.