Armenia’s Sargsyan congratulates Iran's Rouhani on victory

PanARMENIAN.Net - President Serzh Sargsyan on Saturday, May 20 sent a congratulatory message to the Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani on his decisive victory and re-election as the president of the Islamic Republic.

“I am confident that during your tenure in office, Iran will continue to develop, bringing its considerable and important contribution to the establishment of regional peace and stability,” the president said.

“I am hopeful that through our joint efforts, the traditionally warm and friendly Armenian-Iranian relations will continue to develop and strengthen in all areas, registering a qualitatively new level of cooperation between our peoples.”

Rouhani secured a commanding lead of 57 percent in a race that drew more than seven out of every 10 voters to the polls. Rouhani’s nearest rival in the four-man race, hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi, secured 38 percent of the vote.