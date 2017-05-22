NASA plans emergency spacewalk on Int'l Space Station on May 23
May 22, 2017 - 09:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A pair of astronauts will venture outside the International Space Station on Tuesday, May 23 for an emergency spacewalk to replace a failed computer, one of two that control major U.S. systems aboard the orbiting outpost, NASA said on Sunday, according to Reuters.
The primary device failed on Saturday, leaving the $100 billion orbiting laboratory to depend on a backup system to route commands to its solar power system, radiators, cooling loops and other equipment.
The station's current five-member crew from the United States, Russia and France were never in any danger, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration said in a statement.
Station commander Peggy Whitson and flight engineer Jack Fischer, both with NASA, will partner for the spacewalk, which is expected to last two hours, the U.S. space agency said.
Earlier on Sunday, Whitson assembled and tested a spare electronics box to replace the failed device, which had been installed during a spacewalk on March 30, said NASA spokesman Dan Huot.
NASA's last emergency spacewalk took place in December 2015 when two U.S. astronauts left the station to release the brakes on a robot arm's mobile transporter.
The ISS, which is staffed by rotating crews of astronauts and cosmonauts, serves as a research laboratory for biology, life science, materials science and physics experiments, as well as astronomical observations and Earth remote sensing.
The station, owned and operated by 15 nations, flies about 250 miles (400 km) above Earth and orbits the planet about every 90 minutes. It has been continuously staffed since 2000.
Top stories
The pop-over cross-app switcher appears when some users tap the profile icon in the top corners of Facebook, Messenger or Instagram.
The ability to Go Live on YouTube previously required that you have 1,000 subscribers, and before that the requirement was set at 10K.
You can find the filters by opening up the camera interface in the app and tapping the new icon in the bottom right corner.
Nintendo has been building its mobile presence over the past year after years of focusing on games for its own hardware.
Partner news
Latest news
Slipknot, Bush and more pay tribute to Chris Cornell at Ohio festival (video) The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman died after performing in Detroit. The band were due to headline the first night of the festival.
IFC Films acquires “The Tribes of Palos Verdes” bestseller adaptation The film, starring Jennifer Garner, centers on a teenager who struggles to adjust to life in an affluent beach community.
Stephane Brize reteams with Vincent Lindon for “Un Autre Monde” Lindon is currently in Cannes to present Jacques Doillon’s competing film “Rodin” in which he plays the French artist and sculptor.
China to detail its ambitions in Antarctica at treaty meeting About 400 representatives from 42 countries and 10 international organizations are expected to attend the 40th Antarctic Treaty meeting.