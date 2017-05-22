// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Real Madrid snatch 33rd La Liga title

Real Madrid snatch 33rd La Liga title
May 22, 2017 - 10:18 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Thousands of Real Madrid fans, many decked in the famous white team jersey, converged in the centre of the Spanish capital to celebrate the club's 33rd league title after a 2-0 win over Malaga on Sunday, May 21, AFP reports.

Elated fans cheered and lit flares when the squad arrived on an open-top bus bearing the word "Campeones" (champions) on the side at the club's traditional celebration spot, the Plaza de Cibeles, as confetti rained down.

Team captain Sergio Ramos and other players decked in white shirts with the number 33 on the back filmed the crowd with mobile phones from the top of the bus, which was escorted by police on horseback.

Ramos took to a walkway over the plaza's fountain and draped the statue of the goddess Cybele with the club flag just before 3:00 am (0100 GMT) as Queen's anthem "We Are the Champions" blared out from loudspeakers.

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo then tied a team scarf around the statue as the crowd cheered.

"We have to win the Champions League now. We are counting on all of your support. Let's Go! Thank you very much," Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo said atop the walkway before singing along with the crowd.

Ronaldo and French striker Karim Benzema scored the two goals which gave Real their win over Malaga and their first Spanish league title since 2012.

The club will pursue a third UEFA Champions League victory in four seasons in the final against Juventus, who on Sunday secured third successive Serie A and Coppa Italia double, in Cardiff on June 3.

If Real win the Champions League, it would be the club's first La Liga and European champions cup double in nearly six decades.

The team will be welcomed to Madrid city hall on Monday for a ceremony to celebrate their Spanish league win.

Related links:
AFP. Thousands flock to Madrid as Real celebrate La Liga title
 Top stories
Batshuayi delivers Chelsea Premier League titleBatshuayi delivers Chelsea Premier League title
"This is a great achievement for the players," Conte told Sky Sports in a pitch-side interview after breaking away from his players' celebrations.
Raiola strangled BVB in Manchester United's Mkhitaryan deal: reportRaiola strangled BVB in Manchester United's Mkhitaryan deal: report
One of the most shocking was the contract negotiated between Raiola and Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic undergoes successful knee surgeryZlatan Ibrahimovic undergoes successful knee surgery
The forward sustained "significant knee ligament damage" during Manchester United's 2-1 Europa League win over Anderlecht/
Three Armenians included in FIDE’s list of top 100 chess playersThree Armenians included in FIDE’s list of top 100 chess players
Levon Aronian climbed three spots to the 6th position, while Sergei Movsesian and Vladimir Akopian come in the 64th and 83rd, respectively.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Henrikh Mkhitaryan is heel King, I’m heel God
Hovhannes Gabuzyan named winner of Sabalan Cup blitz event
Man Utd's Mkhitaryan thanks former coach Jurgen Klopp for advice
Cristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA best men's player award
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Slipknot, Bush and more pay tribute to Chris Cornell at Ohio festival (video) The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman died after performing in Detroit. The band were due to headline the first night of the festival.
IFC Films acquires “The Tribes of Palos Verdes” bestseller adaptation The film, starring Jennifer Garner, centers on a teenager who struggles to adjust to life in an affluent beach community.
Stephane Brize reteams with Vincent Lindon for “Un Autre Monde” Lindon is currently in Cannes to present Jacques Doillon’s competing film “Rodin” in which he plays the French artist and sculptor.
China to detail its ambitions in Antarctica at treaty meeting About 400 representatives from 42 countries and 10 international organizations are expected to attend the 40th Antarctic Treaty meeting.