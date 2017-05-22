Real Madrid snatch 33rd La Liga title
May 22, 2017 - 10:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Thousands of Real Madrid fans, many decked in the famous white team jersey, converged in the centre of the Spanish capital to celebrate the club's 33rd league title after a 2-0 win over Malaga on Sunday, May 21, AFP reports.
Elated fans cheered and lit flares when the squad arrived on an open-top bus bearing the word "Campeones" (champions) on the side at the club's traditional celebration spot, the Plaza de Cibeles, as confetti rained down.
Team captain Sergio Ramos and other players decked in white shirts with the number 33 on the back filmed the crowd with mobile phones from the top of the bus, which was escorted by police on horseback.
Ramos took to a walkway over the plaza's fountain and draped the statue of the goddess Cybele with the club flag just before 3:00 am (0100 GMT) as Queen's anthem "We Are the Champions" blared out from loudspeakers.
Real Madrid left-back Marcelo then tied a team scarf around the statue as the crowd cheered.
"We have to win the Champions League now. We are counting on all of your support. Let's Go! Thank you very much," Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo said atop the walkway before singing along with the crowd.
Ronaldo and French striker Karim Benzema scored the two goals which gave Real their win over Malaga and their first Spanish league title since 2012.
The club will pursue a third UEFA Champions League victory in four seasons in the final against Juventus, who on Sunday secured third successive Serie A and Coppa Italia double, in Cardiff on June 3.
If Real win the Champions League, it would be the club's first La Liga and European champions cup double in nearly six decades.
The team will be welcomed to Madrid city hall on Monday for a ceremony to celebrate their Spanish league win.
