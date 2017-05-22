80 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani army registered overnight
May 22, 2017 - 09:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Around 80 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on May 21 and the following night, with more than750 shots fired from various caliber firearms.
Besides, Azeri forces also employed a 60-mm mortar in the northern direction of the frontline.
Artsakh defense army troops mainly refrained from retaliating to continue protecting their positions.
The Texas House of Representatives unanimously adopted a resolution affirming the Armenian Genocide by a vote of 137 to 0.
Sargsyan said Armenia is interested in strengthening high-level political dialogue with Qatar and deepening cooperation in various sectors.
72 students enrolled in various programs in the United States were awarded nearly $262,000 in the form of US Graduate Scholarships.
The Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Defense Army on March 4, at 12:15 pm, downed an Orbiter drone, belonging to Azerbaijani forces
