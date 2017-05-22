80 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani army registered overnight

PanARMENIAN.Net - Around 80 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on May 21 and the following night, with more than750 shots fired from various caliber firearms.

Besides, Azeri forces also employed a 60-mm mortar in the northern direction of the frontline.

Artsakh defense army troops mainly refrained from retaliating to continue protecting their positions.