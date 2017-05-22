“Alien: Covenant” barely defeats “Guardians of Galaxy 2” at box office
May 22, 2017 - 10:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ridley Scott's "Alien Covenant" just barely overpowered "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" at North American box office. Despite sitting at the first place of the chart, "Covenant" only earned an estimated $36 million from 3,761 locations, narrowly defeating "Guardians" which nabbed a pleasant $35.1 million in its third weekend, AceShowbiz said.
The "Prometheus" sequel had a lower opening compared to its predecessor, which in the end successfully nabbed $403.4 million worldwide. Considering that director Ridley Scott once told BBC 4 that "Alien" had a franchise which was as big as "Star Wars", the box office opening result is somewhat disappointing.
The theory is that "Star Wars" is more family-friendly, whereas "Alien" franchise is often associated with blood and guts, not to mention its gruesome tone. Another reason may be a crowded summer release, with moviegoers possibly waiting for movies released on Memorial Day such as "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" and "Baywatch". Either way, "Alien: Covenant" received mostly positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and a B CinemaScore.
Sitting at No. 2 at box office was "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2", which so far gained an estimated $733 million worldwide. Young adult movie "Everything, Everything", which is based on Nicola Yoon's best-selling novel of the same name, sat at the third place, bringing in an estimated $12 million. "Snatched" dropped to No. 4 this week with an estimated $7.6 million. Rounding out the top five was "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul", which earned an estimated $7.2 million in its opening weekend.
Top stories
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
Latest news
China to detail its ambitions in Antarctica at treaty meeting About 400 representatives from 42 countries and 10 international organizations are expected to attend the 40th Antarctic Treaty meeting.
The Chainsmokers score 2nd ever song to reach 1bn streams on Spotify Drake was the first artist to achieve the feat, racking up the most streams in the history of the service with his hit “One Dance”.
Bitcoin surges past $2,000 for the first time Bitcoin first broke the $1,000 valuation mark way back in 2013, but a combination of factors saw the currency drop in value.
Cher nabs Icon Award at Billboard Music Awards 2017 Cher has now joined the list of past recipients of the honor which include Celine Dion, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Wonder and Neil Diamond.