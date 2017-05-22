Cannes: Dean Devlin's “Bad Samaritan” sells worldwide

PanARMENIAN.Net - Dean Devlin's latest directorial effort, Bad Samaritan, starring David Tennant and Robert Sheehan, has sold in a slew of territories at the Cannes market, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

New buyers include Dutch Filmworks, who will do a wide theatrical release in the Netherlands and all Dutch-speaking territories. Wise & Wide bought all rights for Korea, Tanweer bought multiple territories including Turkey, Greece, Indonesia and Malaysia and Jaguar bought international airlines. As previously announced, the project also sold to Atlas in Germany, Imagem in Latin America and Eagle in the Middle East.

Written by Brandon Boyce, the film, being sold by Electric Entertainment, centers on two car valets who use their business as a front to burglarize the houses of their unsuspecting customers. Devlin, known for writing Independence Day and 1998's Godzilla, also wrote and directed the upcoming sci-fi actioner Geostorm starring Gerard Butler.

A new still from the film debuts exclusively on The Hollywood Reporter.

Electric Entertainment has been busy at the market, also recently selling An Ordinary Man, starring Sir Ben Kingsley and directed by Brad Silberling, to Sandrew Metronome for Scandinavia and Jetsen for China.

The deals were brokered by Sonia Mehandjiyska, Nolan Pielak, consultant Ralph Kamp and their international sales team, which will continue sales at the market in Cannes.