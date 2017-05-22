Cher nabs Icon Award at Billboard Music Awards 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - After delivering her first award show performance in 15 years at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Cher picked up the well-deserved Icon Award. Gwen Stefani, the award's presenter, called Cher "truly the definition of an icon." Cher has now joined the list of past recipients of the honor which include Celine Dion, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Wonder and Neil Diamond, AceShowbiz said.

In her lengthy acceptance speech, the "Believe" hitmaker jokingly said, "So I've wanted to do what I do since I was four years old. And I've been doing it for 53 years. That is not an applause thing, I'm 71 yesterday. And I can do a five-minute plank, okay? Just saying."

She then thanked some of producers and musicians she had worked with in the nearly six decades of her career. "I think luck has so much to do with my success. I think it was mostly luck and a little bit of something thrown in," said Cher.

Drake was also the center of attention this evening. He walked away with 13 awards, surpassing Adele as the artist with most BBMA wins in one night. The "Hotline Bling" hitmaker picked up ten early awards and three other wins at the event.

Other massive winners were Beyonce Knowles and Twenty One Pilots with five awards each. Meanwhile, The Chainsmokers earned four awards.

Another highlight at this year's BBMAs was the attendance of South Korean boyband Bangtan Boys. Not stopping there, the group won Top Artist Award, thanks to their massive fanbase worldwide. Rap Monster said, "We still cannot believe we're standing here on this stage at the Billboard Music Awards...Most importantly, this award belongs to the every people all around the world that shine the love and light on us by the million and make BTS proud."

Top Artist: Drake Top New Artist: Zayn Malik Billboard Chart Achievement: Twenty One Pilots Top Male Artist: Drake Top Female Artist: Beyonce Knowles Top Duo/Group: Twenty One Pilots Top Billboard 200 Artist: Drake Top Hot 100 Artist: Drake Top Song Sales Artist: Twenty One Pilots Top Radio Songs Artist: Twenty One Pilots Top Streaming Songs Artist: Drake Top Social Media Artist: Bangtan Boys Top Touring Artist: Beyonce Knowles Top R&B Artist: Beyonce Knowles Top R&B Tour: Beyonce Knowles Top Rap Artist: Drake Top Rap Tour: Drake Top Country Artist: Blake Shelton Top Country Tour: Kenny Chesney Top Rock Artist: Twenty One Pilots Top Rock Tour: Coldplay Top Latin Artist: Juan Gabriel Top Dance/EDM Artist: The Chainsmokers Top Christian Artist: Lauren Daigle Top Gospel Artist: Kirk Franklin Top Billboard 200 Album: Drake, "Views" Top Soundtrack/Cast Album: "Hamilton: An American Musical" Top R&B Album: Beyonce Knowles, "Lemonade" Top Rap Album: Drake, "Views" Top Country Album: Chris Stapleton, "Traveller" Top Rock Album: Metallica, "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" Top Latin Album: Juan Gabriel, "Los Duo 2" Top Dance/EDM Album: Lindsey Stirling, "Brave Enough" Top Christian Album: Lauren Daigle, "How Can It Be" Top Gospel Album: Tamela Mann, "One Way" Top Hot 100 Song: The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, "Closer" Top Selling Song: Justin Timberlake, "Can't Stop the Feeling!" Top Radio Song: Justin Timberlake, "Can't Stop the Feeling!" Top Streaming Song (Audio): Drake feat. Wizkid and Kyla, "One Dance" Top Streaming Song (Video): Desiigner, "Panda" Top Collaboration: The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, "Closer" Top R&B Song: Drake feat. Wizkid and Kyla, "One Dance" Top R&B Collaboration: Drake feat. Wizkid and Kyla, "One Dance" Top Rap Song: Desiigner, "Panda" Top Rap Collaboration: Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane, "Black Beatles" Top Country Song: Florida Georgia Line, "H.O.L.Y" Top Country Collaboration: Kenny Chesney feat. Pink, "Setting the World on Fire" Top Rock Song: Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens" Top Latin Song: Nicky Jam, "Hasta El Amanecer" Top Dance/EDM Song: The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, "Closer" Top Christian Song: Hillary Scott, "Thy Will" Top Gospel Song: Travis Greene, "Made a Way"