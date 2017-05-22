The Chainsmokers score 2nd ever song to reach 1bn streams on Spotify

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Chainsmokers have scored the second ever song to reach one billion streams on Spotify, NME said.

Drake was the first artist to achieve the feat, racking up the most streams in the history of the service with his hit ‘One Dance’.

Now, the EDM duo have matched the Toronto rapper’s milestone with their collaboration with Halsey, ‘Closer’.

As Your EDM reports, there are a few songs sitting close to the one billion mark, including Major Lazer‘s ‘Lean On’, Justin Bieber‘s ‘Sorry’ and ‘Shape Of You’ by Ed Sheeran. All three are in the 900 million streams zone.

“This is nuts!” the pair tweeted this morning.

Meanwhile, The Chainsmokers crashed a high school prom in Illinois last month (April 29).

The duo made a surprise appearance at Huntley High School’s senior prom, taking place at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Rosemont, Illinois.

The EDM producers are currently on tour and decided to crash the party as the hotel was located opposite the Allstate Arena, where they would later be playing a headline set.

‘Just crashed Huntley High schools prom! That was awesome! have a good rest of prom,’ they later tweeted. Before adding, ‘Your prom could be next’ prompting rumours that they could continue the surprise appearances.

‘Now back to all state arena cause we got a sold out show in an hour! Big up,’ they continued, before sharing a photo of the occasion captioned, ‘Crashed this prom just now. It was across the street from our arena show, so why not :)’.