Stephane Brize reteams with Vincent Lindon for “Un Autre Monde”
May 22, 2017 - 11:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Stephane Brize, whose 2016 film “The Measure of a Man” competed at Cannes and earned its star Vincent Lindon a prize, is re-teaming with Lindon for “Un autre monde”, Variety said.
MK2, which previously handled Brize’s “Une vie,” an adaptation of Guy de Maupassant’s classic novel, and “The Measure of a Man,” has acquired international sales on “Un autre monde.”
Christophe Rossignon and Philip Boeffard at Nord-Ouest Films are producing the film; it had produced “The Measure of a Man.”
“Un autre monde” stars Lindon as an union leader representing workers who are facing layoffs because their factory is closing. As the closing of the factory becomes more highly publicized, Lindon’s character quickly becomes a prominent figure in the media.
“The script of ‘Un autre monde’ is one of the most powerful I’ve read — it’s both political and humanistic in the subtle way that it portrays each side. It’s not about the good factory workers and the bad owners,” said Rossignon, adding that the subject of the film will resonate with current events around the world. “Reality is wilder than fiction,” said the French producer.
Rossignon also said the part was penned for Lindon, whose previously starred as an ordinary working man who gets a job as a security agent in a supermarket and has to compromise his integrity to make ends meet.
Lindon is currently in Cannes to present Jacques Doillon’s competing film “Rodin” in which he plays the French artist and sculptor.
“Un autre monde” will start shooting in October. Nord-Ouest Films’s current slate includes Christian Carion’s “My Son,” a French thriller with Guillaume Canet and Melanie Laurent that was recently picked up by Cohen Media Group for North American distribution; and Michel Ocelot’s animated feature “Dilili in Paris” which is set during the Belle Epoque era.
