Film Factory picks up Carlos Vermut’s “Quien Te Cantara”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Film Factory Entertainment (“Wild Tales,” “The Summit”) has acquired international rights to “Quién te cantara”, the third film from Carlos Vermut, whose sophomore outing “Magical Girl” won best film and director at the 2015 San Sebastian Festival, cementing his position as a Spanish talent to watch, Variety said.

Lead-produced by Apache Films’ Enrique Lopez Lavigne (“The Impossible”), and now in post-production, “Quien te cantara” stars Najwa Nimri (“Sex and Lucia”) as a fallen diva, once one of the world’s most famous singers, forced to return to the stage to hold on to her family fortune. But one month before her comeback, she has an accident, and wakes up with amnesia.

“This harrowing story, a female-driven melodrama, positions the director as the natural successor of Pedro Almodovar and his stylish and complex women portraits,” Film Factory said in a statement.

“Quien me cantara” is produced by Apache Films, Seville’s Aralán Films and France’s Les Films du Worso, in association with Spanish pubcaster Televisión Española, Andalusia’s Canal Sur and telco Vodafone.