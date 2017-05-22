Luchino Visconti’s “The Leopard” to get TV series treatment
May 22, 2017 - 15:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than half a century after Claudia Cardinale, Alain Delon and Burt Lancaster strutted down the Cannes red carpet for Luchino Visconti’s “The Leopard”, plans are under way for an English-language TV adaptation of the classic novel by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa, Variety said.
Italian shingle Indiana Production (“The Leisure Seeker”) has acquired rights to the book in collaboration with Giangiacomo Feltrinelli, its original publisher. They are developing an eight- to 10-episode series being shopped around in Cannes to potential European partners. The project has the full support of Gioacchino Lanza Tomasi, who represents the estate of the late Sicilian author.
English-language writers are being recruited to work on the screenplay in tandem with Italian scribes to guarantee the series’ cultural authenticity.
The plan is for the ambitious project, touted as a high-end historical tapestry with production values on the same scale as “Downton Abbey” or “The Crown,” to go into production in 2019 in several Sicilian locations.
“It will be a saga that retells the story of a country during its most profound changes, which involved the whole of Europe,” said Fabrizio Donvito, founding partner at Indiana Production. “As the novel so clearly says: ‘Everything needs to change, so everything can stay the same.’ I can’t think of a more contemporary phrase to describe the times we currently live in.”
The series is being developed by Indiana Production’s Donvito, Marco Cohen and Benedetto Habib with Daniel Campos Pavoncelli and Ilaria Castiglioni acting as producers. Feltrinelli will be involved as a partner in both development and production.
Published posthumously in 1958, “The Leopard” chronicles the changes in Sicilian life and society during the 19th century unification of Italy known as the Risorgimento. It became the top-selling novel in modern Italian literature of its day, translated into more than 40 different languages.
The Visconti film won the 1963 Palme d’Or and was nominated for a best costume design Oscar.
“We have no intention of making a remake of the film, which would be impossible,” said Cohen, adding that the intention is “to work closely with the narrative elements in the book….We are very concerned about being as authentic as possible, and will certainly be shooting in the actual locations described in the novel.”
“We are very pleased with this new production that, more than 50 years after its first publication, will allow audiences to rediscover the modernity of Tomasi di Lampedusa’s masterpiece and make it known to new generations,” said Carlo Feltrinelli, the publisher’s chief exec.
Indiana’s most recent feature film production is the English-language road trip dramedy “The Leisure Seeker” toplining Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland, directed by Paolo Virzì, whose “Like Crazy” was in Cannes last year. Both these Virzì films are Sony Picture Classics releases in the U.S.
The company is also currently in production on “Lui è Tornato,” an Italian remake of German box office hit “Look Who’s Back.”
Top stories
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
Latest news
Rouhani: Iran's ballistic missile program will continue "The Iranian nation has decided to be powerful. Our missiles are for peace and for defense ..." Rouhani said in a news conference.
VivaCell-MTS employees join international Bike to Work day The growing number of cyclists is not only a new trend but also an important step towards building a sustainable and healthy society.
Snapchat leads augmented reality gains, study finds A report said some 40 million Americans will engage with augmented reality monthly in 2017, up 30 percent over last year.
Cannes 1st look at Olivia Wilde as avenging angel in “A Vigilante” The “Rush” actress stars as Sadie, a woman who helps victims seeking revenge against their domestic abusers, in Sarah Daggar-Nickson's thriller.