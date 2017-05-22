Cannes: Lionsgate scoops up female action movie “Peppermint”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lionsgate has scooped up worldwide distribution rights to Peppermint, a female-centric action project that has Pierre Morel, the helmer behind action hit Taken, on board to direct, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Lakeshore Entertainment brought the project to Cannes. Chad St. John, a co-writer on the Gerard Butler actioner London Has Fallen, penned the script for the project, which will be produced by Lakeshore’s Tom Rosenberg, Gary Lucchesi, Richard Wright and Eric Reid.

Peppermint is a revenge story centering on a young mother who finds herself with nothing to lose, and is now going to take from her rivals the very life they stole from her.

Lakeshore, who paid low-to-mid-seven figures for the package, aims to fast-track Peppermint and be in production by fall. The project is being described as a "female John Wick," a reference to the smartly budgeted action franchise that reinvigorated actor Keanu Reeves.

Renee Tab and Chris Tuffin of Sentient Entertainment are executive producing Peppermint.

Peppermint is Liongate's second acquisition of the festival after taking U.S. rights to Dragged Across Concrete, starringg Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn.