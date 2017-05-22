The Match Factory kicks off sales on Cannes drama “Sicilian Ghost Story”
May 22, 2017 - 18:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Match Factory has kicked off sales on Fabio Grassadonia and Antonio Piazza’s “Sicilian Ghost Story”, which was the opening film of Critics’ Week in Cannes, Variety said.
The sales company has sold the film to Altitude Film Entertainment in U.K./Ireland, Beijing Hugoeast Media Co. in China, Providence Filmes in Brazil, Cirko Film in Hungary, Danaos in Greece and AS Fidalgo Film Distribution in Norway.
The film is the second feature from the writing-directing duo after their critically praised “Salvo,” which was awarded three prizes in Critics’ Week in 2013.
“Sicilian Ghost Story” centers on the mysterious disappearance of Giuseppe, a 13-year-old boy. In contrast to the indifference of the people around her, Luna — a schoolmate who is in love with Giuseppe — is determined to find him. When it looks like his disappearance could be connected to the local Mafia, Luna turns against the local community and her own family.
“The story mixes fairy-tale and mythological tropes with the harsh reality of a Mafia kidnapping,” according to a statement. “With outstanding cinematography, underwater scenes and magical storytelling the co-directors found a beautiful and strong way to tell such a tough story, which is based on a true story.”
