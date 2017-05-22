HBO renews “Animals” for season 3
May 22, 2017 - 18:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - HBO has renewed “Animals” for Season 3 ahead of its Season 2 finale, the premium cable channel announced, according to Variety.
The series was created by executive producers Phil Matarese and Mike Luciano, with Duplass Brothers Productions producing. The animated comedy series focuses on the downtrodden creatures native New York City, including rats, pigeons, and bedbugs. Matarese and Luciano also write and direct all the episodes, and voice many of the characters.
Mark Duplass and Jay Duplass also executive produce the series, with producers James Fino, Joe Russo II, Kenny Micka, and co-executive producer Jen Roskind. The animation for “Animals” was created with Dan Harmon’s Starburns Industries, the studio known for the TV series “Rick & Morty” and the feature film “Anomalisa.”
Guests on the first two seasons included: A$AP Rocky, Rob Corddry, Molly Shannon, Adam Scott, Aziz Ansari, Ellie Kemper, Kumail Nanjiani, Marc Maron, Pete Holmes, Horatio Sanz, Cobie Smulders, Wanda Sykes, Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, John Witherspoon, Melanie Lynskey and Thomas Middleditch.
Earlier this week, HBO also announced they were teaming up with “Get Out” director Jordan Peele for the new series “Lovecraft Country,” which will be based on the book of the same name by Matt Ruff. The anthology horror series follows 25-year-old Atticus Black, who joins up with a friend and his uncle to trek across 1950s Jim Crow America to find his missing father.
“Underground” co-creator and showrunner Misha Green will write and executive produce the series, with Peele executive producing through his Monkeypaw Productions banner. J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson will also executive produce through Bad Robot, with Warner Bros. Television producing.
Top stories
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
Latest news
Rouhani: Iran's ballistic missile program will continue "The Iranian nation has decided to be powerful. Our missiles are for peace and for defense ..." Rouhani said in a news conference.
VivaCell-MTS employees join international Bike to Work day The growing number of cyclists is not only a new trend but also an important step towards building a sustainable and healthy society.
Snapchat leads augmented reality gains, study finds A report said some 40 million Americans will engage with augmented reality monthly in 2017, up 30 percent over last year.
Largest solo exhibit of Nobuyoshi Araki opens in Hong Kong Curated by Hisako Motoo, the show features over 70 photographs including more than 50 works from Araki’s acclaimed “Last by Leica” series and 20 polaroids.