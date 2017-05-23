Christina Ricci, John Cusack starring in indie drama “Distorted”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Christina Ricci, John Cusack, and Brendan Fletcher are starring in the independent drama “Distorted,” with production starting May 28 in Kelowna and Vernon, British Columbia, Variety said.

Production companies are Minds Eye Entertainment, in association with Bridgegate Pictures and Invico Capitol. Voltage Pictures will handle international rights with Minds Eye International managing domestic and Canadian rights.

Kevin DeWalt and Danielle Masters will produce, with Andrew Holmes and Ben DeWalt Co-Producing. Executive producers include Guy Griffithe, Allison Taylor, Jason Brooks, Darren Benning, Frank White, and Nicolas Chartier.

Rob W. King is directing from a script written by Arne Olsen. Ricci plays an artist who suffers from bipolar disorder and who is recovering from the loss of a child. Plagued by disturbing memories and fears for her own safety, she and her devoted husband (played by Fletcher) move to an apartment building that boasts ultra modern design features and integrated security systems. Ricci’s character begins to suspect something is amiss and seeks the help of a phantom-like investigative journalist, played by Cusack, whose interest is cyber conspiracy.

“Christina, John, and Brendan bring incredible talent to this project,” says Kevin DeWalt, Producer and CEO of Minds Eye Entertainment. “We’re honored to work with such a high caliber of actors and can’t wait for fans to join our characters on this mind-bending story.”

King recently directed “The Humanity Bureau,” a sci-fi thriller starring Nicolas Cage. He also wrote and directed the four-part Netflix original series, “Tokyo Trial.”

Feature film production on “Distorted” will be made in multiple formats including Barco Escape and Virtual Reality and is made possible through the Creative Saskatchewan Screen-Based Media Production Grant Program, with the participation of the Province of British Columbia Production Services Tax Credit and Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit.