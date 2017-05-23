The Works Boards Sundance comedy “L.A. Times”
May 23, 2017 - 13:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Worldwide sales rights to relationship drama “L.A. Times” have been picked up by The Works International, which is introducing the film and also upcoming World War II spy thriller “The White Rabbit” to buyers at Cannes, Variety said.
“L.A. Times” premiered at Sundance this year. The film is from writer-director-star Michelle Morgan (“Girl Most Likely”).
Variety‘s review said that “L.A. Times” explores the lives of three thirtysomething Angelenos “with a heavy dose of Whit Stillman and sprinklings of Woody Allen, Noah Baumbach, and Lena Dunham, among others.”
The Works is also kicking off global sales of “The White Rabbit,” which is loosely based on the British spy who partly inspired the creation of James Bond, and follows the British Secret Service’s covert operation in occupied France. Filming begins early next year for delivery in winter 2018 and global release in early 2019.
Torquil Deacon and Tom Radcliffe penned the screenplay.
