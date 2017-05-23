Samsung's extra-stretchable display can survive dents
May 23, 2017 - 14:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Flexible displays are nothing new. However, most of them don't live up to the dreams of flexible tech -- they may only bend in a limited way. Samsung thinks it can do better. It just unveiled a 9.1-inch prototype OLED display that's stretchable in seemingly every way imaginable: you can bend, roll and even dent it (up to half an inch deep) knowing that it'll revert to its original form. The technology is still very young, but Samsung believes the stretchy screen will be useful for everything from wearables to in-car displays. Imagine a very thin smartwatch that can take some knocks without smashing into pieces, Engadget said.
That's not the only trick Samsung has up its sleeve, either. It's showing off a 1.96-inch 4K LCD whose ridiculously high 2,250 pixels per inch density would be ideal for virtual reality. You might not notice the distracting "screen door" effect (where you can see the gaps between pixels) common to VR headsets. There's again no roadmap, but it's just as well when even PC-based VR still requires a fairly speedy computer. It could be a while before enough people have PCs that can handle this extra-high resolution at the frame rates you need for smooth VR.
To top it all off, Samsung is also exhibiting a 5.09-inch OLED with "glassless" stereoscopic 3D -- yes, it's still kicking around the concept despite the decline of 3D technology. The use of OLED should offer more natural-looking results than an LCD, Samsung says. There is the risk of a panel being used for gimmickry (Samsung talks about games and pop-up books), but it could also add depth to VR experiences, Engadget said.
Top stories
CEO Elon Musk is hoping that the new software will also enable hands-free perpendicular parking and rain sensors.
The primary device failed on Saturday, leaving the ISS to depend on a backup system to route commands to its solar power system.
The pop-over cross-app switcher appears when some users tap the profile icon in the top corners of Facebook, Messenger or Instagram.
The ability to Go Live on YouTube previously required that you have 1,000 subscribers, and before that the requirement was set at 10K.
Partner news
Latest news
WHO set to choose new leader as 3 finalists promise reform Margaret Chan's decade-long tenure which ends on June 30 was notably marred by the fiercely-criticised response to the Ebola epidemic in West Africa.
New bridge reunites Mosul ahead of final assault to dislodge IS The United Nations said last week up to 200,000 more people may flee as Iraqi forces push to retake the rest of the city.
France's Macron opens key labour reform talks Efforts at labour reforms under Socialist president Francois Hollande led to massive street protests last year, many of which turned violent.
Lana Del Rey talks working with Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks Del Rey’s new album ‘Lust For Life’ is expected to be released soon, although an official release date has not yet been announced.