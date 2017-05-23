Brazil's President asks to be investigated
May 23, 2017 - 16:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Brazil's President Michel Temer has asked the Supreme Court to proceed with an investigation against him for obstruction of justice and corruption, BBC News said.
His lawyers say that a secret recording that appears to incriminate him has been edited 70 times.
On Saturday, May 20, Temer filed a petition at the Supreme Court to have the investigation suspended.
But his lawyers now say they want the investigation to go ahead to have the president's name cleared.
His legal team hired an audio expert, who concluded that the tape would not stand up as evidence in a court of law.
Contents of the tape were first released on Brazilian media on Wednesday, causing major political and economic turmoil.
President Temer was secretly recorded by Joesley Batista, president of Brazilian giant meat-packing firm JBS, during a late-night, unscheduled meeting.
The wealthy businessman made the recording as part of a plea bargain with the prosecutor's office.
On the tape, Temer seems to signal his approval for illegal payments to the former speaker of the lower house of Congress, Eduardo Cunha, who was jailed for corruption last year.
According to Batista, Cunha was being paid 1 million reais ($300,000) a month in exchange for his silence regarding the involvement of other politicians, including Temer, in Brazil's wide-ranging corruption scandal known as Operation Car Wash.
The probe, launched in March 2014, centres on companies that were offered deals with state oil giant Petrobras in exchange for bribes, which were funneled into politicians' pockets and political party slush funds.
Many expected the president to resign once the contents of the tape were made public. But he has made it clear that he will fight to serve out his term, which ends on 31 December 2018.
Top stories
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly.
Partner news
Latest news
Lana Del Rey talks working with Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks Del Rey’s new album ‘Lust For Life’ is expected to be released soon, although an official release date has not yet been announced.
U2 dedicate “Running To Stand Still” to Chris Cornell (video) While Cornell’s death is being treated as a suicide, his family have claimed that prescription drugs may have contributed towards him taking his own life.
Universal’s “Bride of Frankenstein” to open February 2019 Angelina Jolie had been linked to the project for some time but insiders say scheduling will play a factor on her starring in the pic’s title role.
Small glass of wine or beer a day increases breast cancer risk: study However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.