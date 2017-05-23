Film Factory takes “In Love and In Hate” from Disney’s Patagonik

PanARMENIAN.Net - Film Factory Ent., one of the biggest sales companies in the Spanish-speaking world, is linking up with the Disney co-owned Patagonik in Argentina, acquiring international sales rights to the Patagonik-produced “In Love and in Hate”, Variety said.

Given the track record of both Patagonik and the film’s star, Guillermo Francella, who headlined Pablo Trapero’s big break out “The Clan,” and comedy smash “Corazon de Leon,” which earned $10.4 million and $10.6 million at the Argentine box office, “In Love and In Hate,” is already shaping up as one of Argentina’s major films of the year. It is scheduled for a Sept. 7 release via Disney in Argentina.

Film Factory is introducing “In Love and In Hate” to buyers at the Cannes Film Market.

A romantic crime thriller cast in a classic mold – a luxury hotel, a victim whom most everyone of the major characters had a motive to murder – Alejandro Maci’s “In Love and In Hate” is inspired by a 1949 Argentine novel, published during a Golden Age of Argentine literature which looked to English literature for inspiration.

In the movie, Francella plays a lovestruck doctor who escapes to an isolated beach to recover – only to discover that the woman he is trying to get over, an outgoing headturning twenty-something Mary, is staying at the same hotel. There she has taken her sister’s husband as a lover. When Mary turns up dead, everyone falls under suspicion – because everyone, at some point, loved and hated Mary.

“The excellent cast, led by Guillermo Francella, brings serious sensuality and mystery to this asphyxiating film of alluring photography and locations,” Film Factory said in a statement.

A joint venture of Buena Vista International, top TV group Artear Argentina and service company Cinecolor Argentina, Patagonik has produced the highest-grossing Argentine film of the year in four of the last seven years, all relationship comedies, including 2016’s “I Married a Dumbass” ($9.1 million in Argentina). In such a context, “In Love and In Hate” marks something of an upscale non-comedy departure for the company.

The sales agent on “Wild Tales” and “The Clan,” Film Factory’s Cannes slate is headed by one of the most-awaited Latin American films of the year, Santiago Mitre’s political thriller “The Summit,” starring Ricardo Darin. It world premieres in Cannes on Wednesday, May 24, competing in Un Certain Regard.