Universal’s “Bride of Frankenstein” to open February 2019
May 23, 2017 - 16:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Universal has dated “Bride of Frankenstein” for Feb. 14, 2019, with Bill Condon on board to direct, Variety said.
The pic is the studio’s second entry in its newly announced “Dark Universe,” which kicks off with “The Mummy” — Tom Cruise and Sofia Boutella — on June 9.
The studio has also announced a logo for the new initiative. A musical theme for “Dark Universe” composed by Danny Elfman and will debut in theaters preceding “The Mummy.”
The enterprise is relaunching Universal’s iconic characters into modern cinema. While “The Mummy” and “Bride of Frankenstein” are the only two films in the initiative to be dated, the studio is currently developing “The Invisible Man” with Johnny Depp set to star, and a “Frankenstein” film with Javier Bardem on board to play the classic monster. “Van Helsing” and “Creature From the Black Lagoon” films are also planned.
“Dark Universe” was begun by core creatives Alex Kurtzman, who serves as director and producer of “The Mummy,” and “The Mummy” producer Chris Morgan. Also joining the enterprise to inspire and entertain a new generation are such talents as Oscar winner Christopher McQuarrie and David Koepp.
As for “The Bride of Frankenstein,” Angelina Jolie had been linked to the project for some time but insiders say scheduling will play a factor on her starring in the pic’s title role.
“I’m very excited to bring a new Bride of Frankenstein to life on screen, particularly since James Whale’s original creation is still so potent,” stated Condon. “The Bride of Frankenstein remains the most iconic female monster in film history, and that’s a testament to Whale’s masterpiece—which endures as one of the greatest movies ever made.”
