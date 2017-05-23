U2 dedicate “Running To Stand Still” to Chris Cornell (video)
May 23, 2017 - 17:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - U2 dedicated a song to late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell at a concert over the weekend, NME said.
Cornell was found dead in his hotel room last week (May 17). He was 52.
U2 played a gig in Pasadena, California on Saturday (May 20) where they dedicated a rendition of ‘Running To Stand Still’ to Cornell and his family. They also played Soundgarden’s ‘Black Hole Sun’ before taking to the stage.
“For the lion that was Chris Cornell, tonight we send a prayer to his lioness, to Vicky,” Bono said as he introduced the song. “And to Christopher and Toni and Lilly, the whole family. A beautiful, sweet soul, Chris Cornell.”
While Cornell’s death is being treated as a suicide, his family have claimed that prescription drugs may have contributed towards him taking his own life. Details of Cornell’s funeral plans were recently revealed.
Russell Brand recently discussed Cornell’s death while talking about the male suicide “epidemic”.
Numerous tributes from the music world have poured in for Cornell following the tragic news, which included a poem written by the frontman’s Audioslave bandmate and Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello.
In the wake of Cornell’s passing, fans of the singer and frontman created a makeshift memorial at Seattle’s Sound Garden – where Cornell’s band derived their name – while the city’s famous Space Needle also went dark in tribute.
