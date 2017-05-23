Lana Del Rey talks working with Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks
May 23, 2017 - 17:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lana Del Rey has discussed her upcoming collaboration with Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks, NME said.
Del Rey’s new album ‘Lust For Life’ is expected to be released soon, although an official release date has not yet been announced. It has so far been preceded by lead single ‘Love’, her title-track and Weeknd collaboration, plus recent songs ‘Coachella – Woodstock In Mind’ and ‘Cherry’.
It was recently revealed that Del Rey worked with Nicks on a track from the record, with the singer now revealing the song in question to be called ‘Beautiful People, Beautiful Problems’.
Speaking in a new interview with KROQ, Del Rey explained how the collaboration came about, saying: “I kind of thought I had finished the record a couple of times and one of those times I really felt like I wanted [another] woman on the record.”
Of what it was like to work with Nicks, Del Rey said: “She was amazing. She’s just everything you hope she’s gonna be. She’s so contemporary, and she knows all the new music that’s out weekly. She loved the track and she added so much to it.”
Del Rey added: “She’s one of the few people I know that says the muse is the most important thing to her. More than anything else, her priority is just following the muse wherever it takes her, whether it’s a 60-date tour or new record or solo endeavour. So she’s inspirational like that.”
Del Rey recently unveiled a witch-themed trailer for the album.
Describing the new album as ‘more socially aware’, Del Rey has said of the record: “I started out thinking that the whole record was gonna have a sort of a ’50s-’60s feeling, kind of some kind of Shangri-Las, early Joan Baez influences.”
“But I don’t know, as the climate kept on getting more heated politically, I found lyrically everything was just directed towards that. So because of that, the sound just got really updated, and I felt like it was more wanting to talk to the younger side of the audience that I have. I guess it’s a little more socially aware. It’s kind of a global feeling.”
Top stories
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
Latest news
WHO set to choose new leader as 3 finalists promise reform Margaret Chan's decade-long tenure which ends on June 30 was notably marred by the fiercely-criticised response to the Ebola epidemic in West Africa.
New bridge reunites Mosul ahead of final assault to dislodge IS The United Nations said last week up to 200,000 more people may flee as Iraqi forces push to retake the rest of the city.
France's Macron opens key labour reform talks Efforts at labour reforms under Socialist president Francois Hollande led to massive street protests last year, many of which turned violent.
Small glass of wine or beer a day increases breast cancer risk: study However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.