Lana Del Rey talks working with Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lana Del Rey has discussed her upcoming collaboration with Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks, NME said.

Del Rey’s new album ‘Lust For Life’ is expected to be released soon, although an official release date has not yet been announced. It has so far been preceded by lead single ‘Love’, her title-track and Weeknd collaboration, plus recent songs ‘Coachella – Woodstock In Mind’ and ‘Cherry’.

It was recently revealed that Del Rey worked with Nicks on a track from the record, with the singer now revealing the song in question to be called ‘Beautiful People, Beautiful Problems’.

Speaking in a new interview with KROQ, Del Rey explained how the collaboration came about, saying: “I kind of thought I had finished the record a couple of times and one of those times I really felt like I wanted [another] woman on the record.”

Of what it was like to work with Nicks, Del Rey said: “She was amazing. She’s just everything you hope she’s gonna be. She’s so contemporary, and she knows all the new music that’s out weekly. She loved the track and she added so much to it.”

Del Rey added: “She’s one of the few people I know that says the muse is the most important thing to her. More than anything else, her priority is just following the muse wherever it takes her, whether it’s a 60-date tour or new record or solo endeavour. So she’s inspirational like that.”

Del Rey recently unveiled a witch-themed trailer for the album.

Describing the new album as ‘more socially aware’, Del Rey has said of the record: “I started out thinking that the whole record was gonna have a sort of a ’50s-’60s feeling, kind of some kind of Shangri-Las, early Joan Baez influences.”

“But I don’t know, as the climate kept on getting more heated politically, I found lyrically everything was just directed towards that. So because of that, the sound just got really updated, and I felt like it was more wanting to talk to the younger side of the audience that I have. I guess it’s a little more socially aware. It’s kind of a global feeling.”