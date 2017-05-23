“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” Vanity Fair covers offer look at cast members
May 23, 2017 - 19:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" offers new look at the cast members through four new Vanity Fair covers. It is the first time the magazine has released alternate covers since Annie Leibovitz photographed "The Phantom Menace" cast in 1999, AceShowbiz said.
The pictures were taken in England and Ireland in May 2016. One of the covers shows the late Carrie Fisher posing solo in costume as General Leia Organa. Three other covers feature Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Domhnall Gleeson (General Hux) and Adam Driver (Kylo Ren); Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), John Boyega (Finn), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico) and BB-8; and Daisy Ridley (Rey) and Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker).
Annie's full portfolio will be posted online on Wednesday, May 24 along with a story on the making of the new film, written by David Kamp. The issue will be on newsstands in L.A. and New York City on May 31 and nationally on June 6.
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is set to hit U.S. theaters on December 15.
Top stories
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia’s YELQ bloc ‘in all probability’ won’t run in key elections Edmon Marukyan, who represents YELQ bloc’s parliamentary faction, said they haven’t discussed the issue yet.
WHO set to choose new leader as 3 finalists promise reform Margaret Chan's decade-long tenure which ends on June 30 was notably marred by the fiercely-criticised response to the Ebola epidemic in West Africa.
New bridge reunites Mosul ahead of final assault to dislodge IS The United Nations said last week up to 200,000 more people may flee as Iraqi forces push to retake the rest of the city.
France's Macron opens key labour reform talks Efforts at labour reforms under Socialist president Francois Hollande led to massive street protests last year, many of which turned violent.