“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” Vanity Fair covers offer look at cast members

PanARMENIAN.Net - "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" offers new look at the cast members through four new Vanity Fair covers. It is the first time the magazine has released alternate covers since Annie Leibovitz photographed "The Phantom Menace" cast in 1999, AceShowbiz said.

The pictures were taken in England and Ireland in May 2016. One of the covers shows the late Carrie Fisher posing solo in costume as General Leia Organa. Three other covers feature Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Domhnall Gleeson (General Hux) and Adam Driver (Kylo Ren); Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), John Boyega (Finn), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico) and BB-8; and Daisy Ridley (Rey) and Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker).

Annie's full portfolio will be posted online on Wednesday, May 24 along with a story on the making of the new film, written by David Kamp. The issue will be on newsstands in L.A. and New York City on May 31 and nationally on June 6.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is set to hit U.S. theaters on December 15.