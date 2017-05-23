Armenia’s YELQ bloc ‘in all probability’ won’t run in key elections

PanARMENIAN.Net - In all probability, YELQ bloc won’t participate in key municipal elections in the Armenian city of Artashat, lawmaker Edmon Marukyan said, according to RFE/RL.

Marukyan, who represents the bloc’s parliamentary faction, said they haven’t discussed the issue yet.

“Running in elections is not an Olympic principle for us,” Marukyan said.

Artashat mayor Argam Abrahamyan resigned after being elected to the National Assembly on April 2.