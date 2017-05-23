Focus nabs Domhnall Gleeson, Charlotte Rampling’s “Little Stranger”
May 23, 2017 - 19:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Focus Features has acquired worldwide rights to the ghost story “The Little Stranger”, starring Domhnall Gleeson, Charlotte Rampling, Ruth Wilson and Will Poulter with Lenny Abrahamson directing, Variety said.
Focus, which announced the deal Tuesday at the Cannes Film Festival, said production will begin in the U.K. this summer for a 2018 release. Pathe will handle distribution in the U.K., France and Switzerland.
Abrahamson, who received an Academy Award nomination for “Room,” will direct from a script by Lucinda Coxon, who wrote the screenplay adaptation of Focus’ “The Danish Girl.” Coxon has adapted “The Little Stranger” from Sarah Waters’ 2009 novel of the same name.
The story is set in a remote English village after the close of World War II, when Gleeson’s local practitioner is called to the aged estate of Hundreds Hall to tend to an unwell parlor maid. The resident is also home to Rampling’s glamorous widow and her two grown children, played by Wilson and Poulter — a badly disfigured veteran of the war. The family welcomes Gleeson’s character and he’s drawn into the mystery of the Hall’s apparent haunting by a malevolent ghost, which ratchets up in intensity as he becomes more involved with the family.
“The Little Stranger” is a Focus Features, Pathé, and Film4 presentation in association with Ingenious Media and the Irish Film Board of a Potboiler production in association with Element Pictures. The producers are Gail Egan, Andrea Calderwood (“The Last King of Scotland”) and Ed Guiney (“Room”).
Executive producers are Pathé’s Cameron McCracken, Film4’s Daniel Battsek, Irish Film Board’s Celine Haddad, Ingenious’ Tim O’Shea, and Element’s Andrew Lowe. The film was developed by Potboiler and Film4 with Element Films.
“We’re thrilled to be working with Lenny, a filmmaker who has proven to redefine every genre he takes on,” said Focus chairman Peter Kujawski. “We are excited to be partnering once again with our good friends at Pathé and Film4 on The Little Stranger, a classic ghost story to chill moviegoers.”
Top stories
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia’s YELQ bloc ‘in all probability’ won’t run in key elections Edmon Marukyan, who represents YELQ bloc’s parliamentary faction, said they haven’t discussed the issue yet.
WHO set to choose new leader as 3 finalists promise reform Margaret Chan's decade-long tenure which ends on June 30 was notably marred by the fiercely-criticised response to the Ebola epidemic in West Africa.
New bridge reunites Mosul ahead of final assault to dislodge IS The United Nations said last week up to 200,000 more people may flee as Iraqi forces push to retake the rest of the city.
France's Macron opens key labour reform talks Efforts at labour reforms under Socialist president Francois Hollande led to massive street protests last year, many of which turned violent.