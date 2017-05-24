“Orange Is the New Black” among Netflix's June 2017 titles
May 24, 2017 - 11:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As the summer season officially kicks off, Netflix announces its June 2017 Movie and TV titles. Among the lineup is the highly-anticipated season 5 of "Orange Is the New Black". The ladies of Litchfied are all ready to take action starting on Friday, June 9, AceShowbiz said.
The streaming giant also adds its two original series, "GLOW" and "Gypsy" to June lineup. "GLOW" follows Alison Brie as a professional wrestler in 1980s and the series is available for streaming on June 23. Meanwhile, psych-thriller "Gypsy" features Naomi Watts, who will portray a troubled therapist. "Gypsy" is set to be available on June 30.
June also brings movies like Disney "Moana", Netflix's original movie "Okja" and Dreamworks' "Trolls" on June 20, June 28 and June 7 respectively. Meanwhile, leaving in June are "Bob the Builder, "Private Practice" and "Las Magicas Historias de Plim Plim".
