“American Crime Story”: 1st look at Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace
May 24, 2017 - 11:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - There is no doubt that "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" is one of the most anticipated series this year. To further build the anticipation, the first official photo of Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace on the series has been unearthed, AceShowbiz said.
Released by Entertainment Weekly, the photo sees Penelope's Donatella donning a hot pink satin gown. The famed fashion designer sits between two swimsuit-clad muscular men by the pool at Gianni Versace's Miami lavish mansion where he was murdered. Penelope perfectly channels Donatella with the platinum blonde wig, smokey eye makeup and thick gold chains.
Penelope will star opposite Darren Criss as Gianni's murderer Andrew Cunanan, Edgar Ramirez as Gianni and Ricky Martin as Gianni's longtime partner Antonio D'Amico. Max Greenfield has also been added to the cast in an unknown role.
Based on the book "Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace, and the Largest Failed Manhunt in U.S. History" by Maureen Orth, the third season of the FX anthology series will center on the assassination of Gianni Versace in Miami in July 1997. Cunanan, who killed five people that year, committed suicide eight days later on a house boat.
"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" is scheduled to air in 2018, following the second installment of the anthology series which will revolve around the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
