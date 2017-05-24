“Me Before You” star to join Shailene Woodley in survival drama “Adrift”
May 24, 2017 - 12:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - “Me Before You” and “Hunger Games” star Sam Claflin is in negotiations to join Shailene Woodley in STX Entertaiment’s survival drama “Adrift”, sources tell Variety.
Miles Teller was initially in talks to reunite with his “Divergent” and “Spectacular Now” co-star in the movie, but passed on the project due to scheduling conflicts.
“Adrift” is written and produced by Aaron and Jordan Kandell. Baltasar Kormákur will direct and produce the film under his RVK Studios banner, with production set to begin in June.
Woodley signed on to star in “Adrift” during the Berlin Film Festival, where STX began selling rights.
“Adrift” is based on the true story of Tami Oldham, who, after being knocked unconscious by the largest hurricane in the history of the Pacific Ocean, awakens to find her fiancé Richard Sharp badly injured, their boat in ruins, and no means of communication or navigation. She must race against the clock to save herself and the only man she’s ever loved.
Claflin recently wrapped production on the Jennifer Kent thriller “Nightingale” for Bron Studios, and can be seen next in Fox Searchlight’s “My Cousin Rachel.”
Photo: Rex Shutterstock
