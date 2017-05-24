Tom Cruise confirms “Top Gun” sequel
May 24, 2017 - 13:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Tom Cruise will return to the "Top Gun" zone. During an interview with Australian TV Sunrise on Tuesday, May 23, the 54-year-old actor confirmed that "Top Gun 2" is "definitely happening." In addition, Cruise said that he might start filming the sequel of the 1986 classic movie next year, AceShowbiz said.
Cruise made a very clear answer when asked whether he was doing "Top Gun 2". "It's true," he said, much to the newscaster's surprise. "I'm going to start probably in the next year. I know, it's happening. It's definitely happening," he added. He later said, "You're the first people I've said it to, you asked me and so I'm telling you."
"Top Gun" producer Jerry Bruckheimer actually teased "Top Gun" sequel last year, when he posted a picture of him and Cruise on his Twitter account and wrote, "Just got back from a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend @TomCruise and discuss a little 'Top Gun 2'." The sequel has long been a goal for Bruckheimer and Cruise, whose portrayal as Pilot Maverick in the first movie led him to international stardom.
"Top Gun" followed Cruise's Maverick, a student of The Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School whose reckless attitude and cocky demeanor put him at odds with the other pilots. Also starring in the movie were Anthony Edwards, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Tom Kazansky and Meg Ryan. The romantic military action drama film nabbed an awesome $356.8 million against its $15 million budget.
