Elizabeth Banks’ “Charlie’s Angels” reboot gets release date
May 24, 2017 - 13:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Sony Pictures has slated Elizabeth Banks’ “Charlie’s Angels” reboot for a June 7, 2019, release. The studio has also dated “The Nightingale” for Aug. 10, 2018, and an untitled Sony Animation film for July 24, 2020, Variety said.
Sony has led the charge in adding more female directors to its roster, with Catherine Hardwicke directing its “Miss Bala” remake and Lucia Aniello helming its upcoming comedy “Rough Night.”
Banks will also produce via her Universal-based Brownstone Productions with her husband and producing partner, Max Handelman.
“Charlie’s Angels” premiered in 1976 on ABC and lasted five seasons, with Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson, and Jaclyn Smith portraying private detectives working for a benefactor named Charlie. Cheryl Ladd replaced Fawcett, with Shelley Hack and Tanya Roberts joining the show in later years.
Sony released 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels” with Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu, which grossed $264 million worldwide. The 2003 sequel, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle,” earned $259 million.
Directed by “Breaking Bad” helmer Michelle MacLaren, “The Nightingale” tells the story of two sisters coming of age in France on the eve of World War II, and their struggle to survive and resist the German occupation of France. It was inspired by the story of a Belgian woman, Andrée de Jongh, who helped Allied pilots to escape Nazi territory.
