Modern Nokia 3310 now available to buy

May 24, 2017 - 13:41 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nokia’s modern 3310 was one of the surprising stars of Mobile World Congress earlier this year, thanks to a heavy dose of nostalgia. Nokia sold 126 million 3310 devices back when the phone was first introduced in September, 2000. It’s an iconic gadget, and now the updated modern version is launching in the UK on Wednesday, May 24, The Verge says.

Priced at £49.99 ($65), the new 3310 is slightly smaller, and ever so slightly more modern.

You’re not going to be downloading all the latest apps on this device, but it does include a fresh take on the classic Snake game.

Inside it’s running Nokia’s Series 30+ software, with a 2.4-inch QVGA display, a 2-megapixel camera, and even a microSD slot. Opera Mini will provide basic web surfing, but the real appeal of this phone (aside from nostalgia) is the battery life. HMD, the maker of new Nokia-branded phones, claims the new 3310 will last 31 days on standby with 22 hours of talk time.

HMD is launching the new Nokia 3310 in the UK on Wednesday morning at exactly 10:33AM (right now) and it will be available in four colors at Carphone Warehouse and Vodafone stores priced at £49.99.

