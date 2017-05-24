Modern Nokia 3310 now available to buy
May 24, 2017 - 13:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nokia’s modern 3310 was one of the surprising stars of Mobile World Congress earlier this year, thanks to a heavy dose of nostalgia. Nokia sold 126 million 3310 devices back when the phone was first introduced in September, 2000. It’s an iconic gadget, and now the updated modern version is launching in the UK on Wednesday, May 24, The Verge says.
Priced at £49.99 ($65), the new 3310 is slightly smaller, and ever so slightly more modern.
You’re not going to be downloading all the latest apps on this device, but it does include a fresh take on the classic Snake game.
Inside it’s running Nokia’s Series 30+ software, with a 2.4-inch QVGA display, a 2-megapixel camera, and even a microSD slot. Opera Mini will provide basic web surfing, but the real appeal of this phone (aside from nostalgia) is the battery life. HMD, the maker of new Nokia-branded phones, claims the new 3310 will last 31 days on standby with 22 hours of talk time.
HMD is launching the new Nokia 3310 in the UK on Wednesday morning at exactly 10:33AM (right now) and it will be available in four colors at Carphone Warehouse and Vodafone stores priced at £49.99.
Top stories
CEO Elon Musk is hoping that the new software will also enable hands-free perpendicular parking and rain sensors.
The primary device failed on Saturday, leaving the ISS to depend on a backup system to route commands to its solar power system.
The pop-over cross-app switcher appears when some users tap the profile icon in the top corners of Facebook, Messenger or Instagram.
The ability to Go Live on YouTube previously required that you have 1,000 subscribers, and before that the requirement was set at 10K.
Partner news
Latest news
Man United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan brings Armenia with him: NYT Mkhitaryan says the victory against Ajax would give others the chance “to find out what Armenia is, where it is.”
OPEC likely to extend oil output cuts, but price relief elusive Even a slight rise in value per barrel will fuel further U.S. shale production, meaning more and cheaper oil down the road.
British police to deploy military at key London sites Prime Minister Theresa May said the threat level was now considered "critical", meaning an attack may be imminent.
Elizabeth Banks’ “Charlie’s Angels” reboot gets release date Sony released 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels” with Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu, which grossed $264 million worldwide.