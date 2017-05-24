Armenia’s ruling RPA to discuss new government staff on May 25
May 24, 2017 - 16:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will on Thursday, May 25 discuss the new government staff, RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said.
“I’ll inform about the outcome of the party’s Executive Body session myself,” Aysor.am cited Sharmazanov as saying.
In response to a question on specific names for possible government officials, the spokesman said everything will become clear after the session.
Armenians elected members of parliament on April 2, with the first session of the National Assembly held on May 18. That same day the government resigned, paving the way for the parliament to appoint new cabinet staff.
