Amazon orders “Hanna” TV adaptation to series
May 24, 2017 - 16:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Amazon has handed out a straight-to-series order for a TV adaptation of 2011's "Hanna". David Farr, who co-wrote the original assassin feature film, is on board the series as the writer. However, director Joe Wright won't participate on the series, AceShowbiz said.
"From the moment JoAnn Alfano and I saw 'Hanna' it was evident that the film would make an incredible TV series. Fortunately, David Farr felt there was more 'Hanna' story to tell and wanted to revisit this extraordinary world. We're excited to be in business with David, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, who share our passion for this compelling story," said Michael Edelstein, president of NBCUniversal International Studios. He continued, "The team at Amazon have been incredibly supportive, and we are delighted this show will air on a platform that continues to generate exceptional content."
"I am delighted to be able to return to the 'Hanna' story," added Farr. "Joe Wright's movie was dazzling, but inevitably there were certain elements that a feature-length film wasn't able fully to explore. It's a pleasure therefore to be able to revisit the material in a longer format and take 'Hanna' into whole new physical and emotional worlds. Amazon has shown such passion for the project and is the perfect home for 'Hanna'." Adelstein added, "I am thrilled to be revisiting this fantastic story. 'Hanna' is one of the highlights of my career, and I look forward to seeing this story continue with David Farr."
The Focus Features original film follows teenage girl assassin Hanna (Saoirse Ronan) undertaking a dangerous journey. She later finds herself being the target of her father's (Eric Bana) handler Marissa Wiegler (Cate Blanchett) and a hired assassin (Tom Hollander).
The TV drama will be taking similar route, as it is described as a high-concept thriller and a coming-of-age drama mixed together with all the spy/assassin-thriller aspects of the original film. It will chronicle the story of a young, skilled girl on the run from the CIA as she tries to unearth the truth behind who she is. There hasn't been any announcement about the casting.
Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements are set to executive produce the series along with Scott Nemes and Alfano for NBCUniversal International Studios. Meanwhile, Scott Herbst and Tom Coan will be co-executive producers.
