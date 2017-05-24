Microsoft to reportedly buy cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million
May 24, 2017 - 16:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday, May 24.
Hexadite, headquartered in Boston with its research and development center in Israel, provides technology to automate responses to cyber attacks that it says increases productivity and reduces costs for businesses, Reuters reports.
Microsoft officials declined to comment. Officials at Hexadite could not immediately be reach for comment.
Investors in Hexadite include Hewlett Packard Ventures, and venture capital firms TenEleven and YL Ventures.
Microsoft said in January it plans to continue to invest more than $1 billion annually on cyber security research and development in the coming years. Israel has already benefited from that investment.
