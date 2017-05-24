Muse tease reissue of first two albums
May 24, 2017 - 16:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Muse have excited fans by teasing that they might reissue their first two albums with unheard tracks – and that they might play a ‘by request’ set when they headline Reading & Leeds 2017, NME reports.
Frontman Matt Bellamy was answering fans’ questions on Twitter, when he alluded to the upcoming release of ‘Origin Of Muse’ – which seems to be a compendium of their first two records, ‘Showbiz’ and ‘Origin Of Symmetry’.
Bellamy described it as the “first two albums plus early demos and rare stuff etc,” adding that it would be “a kind of autobiography of music”. He added that it would feature ‘a few’ unheard tracks, but that he “prefers the term ‘terrible early demos’, not songs”.
I prefer the term 'terrible early demos' not songs haha. A few https://t.co/FNfiI8txaf
— Matt Bellamy (@MattBellamy) May 22, 2017
Yeah. First two albums plus early demos and rare stuff etc. A kind of autobiography of music. https://t.co/gFat2ZtKvJ
— Matt Bellamy (@MattBellamy) May 22, 2017
Then, when asked about what to expect from their upcoming headline set at Reading & Leeds, Bellamy replied “not sure yet. Was wondering if we should do it by request?” This follows the band previously teasing to do a ‘by request’ club tour last year, in which the setlist would be voted for by fans.
Read more: A supermassive history of Muse at Reading & Leeds Not sure yet. Was wondering if we should do it by request? https://t.co/YVdBrVIapv
— Matt Bellamy (@MattBellamy) May 22, 2017
Last week saw the Devonshire space-rock trio unveil the video for new one-off single ‘Dig Down‘, after teasing new material for the past few weeks. Then, they revealed that while they hope to release their new album in the second half of 2018, there will be more new songs to come in the mean time.
“The good thing is we’re gonna put out songs like Dig Down ahead of the album,” said Bellamy. “We’re going to put out at least another three songs… or even more ahead of the next album coming out. People are going to see into the creative process as we’re writing and recording the songs, and we’re going to put them out quite soon after.”
He added: “Even though the overall album will be a long wait some of the songs are going to be available way ahead of that.”
Muse’s summer of touring sees them call in to the UK and Ireland for headline sets at Reading & Leeds Festival, as well as Vital Festival in Belfast.
