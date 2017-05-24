Grizzly Bear share new single “Morning Sound” (video)
May 24, 2017 - 16:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Grizzly Bear have announced details of their upcoming new album Painted Ruins - along with the release of new track 'Mourning Sound' and a string of UK tour dates, Gigwise said.
Painted Ruins - released August 18 - is the Brooklyn four-piece's fifth studio effort and follows 2012's Shield. It's also the first release following the band's move over to Columbia records.
New cut 'Mourning Sound' rolls along with steady, upbeat drums and bass, peppered with darker electronic tones.
After teasing new material of late, earlier this month saw the release of 'Three Rings'. Now, the band have now confirmed the long-awaited full-length and are ready to get back in full swing.
"We are so excited to announce our album and upcoming tour and share with you another song 'Mourning Sound'," the band posted. "We are so thrilled to get back on the road and play again as well as share more music!"
Speaking of hitting the road, Grizzly Bear will embark on a huge tour in October. The dates kick off in Dublin, followed by Manchester, Glasgow and London. The band will then continue to tour through Europe, the US and Canada.
Tickets for the UK tour are available May 24.
