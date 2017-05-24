Samuel Goldwyn picks up Israeli comedy “Holy Air”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American right to Shady Srour’s “Holy Air”. Jan Naszewski’s New Europe Film Sales is handling world rights, Variety said.

“Holy Air” stars Srour (“Ana Arabia”), Laetitia Eido (“A Borrowed Identity”), Samuel Calderon (“Munich”), Tarik Copti, Dalia Okal, and Byan Anteer. The film had its world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival.

The comedy centers on Adam, a Christian Arab living in Nazareth – “a member of a vanishing minority within a minority in the Holy Land and the Middle East,” according to a statement. “His wife Lamia is a strong, beautiful and progressive Arab woman, who runs a foundation for women’s rights.”

When Adam hears that Lamia is pregnant and his father falls very ill, he evaluates his life and realizes that he has not achieved much.

“Despite all his business ideas failing so far, he gives one last try to make it big. And what’s better to sell in the Holy Land other than the very air that the Virgin Mary breathed during her annunciation?” the statement continues.

“But in order to, as one priest tells Adam during confession, bring such a product into the market he needs to find allies from the three cultures ruling over Nazareth – the Jewish politicians, the Muslim mafia boss and the Catholic Church officials.”