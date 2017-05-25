Acer crams a quantum dot display into a 10-inch tablet
May 25, 2017 - 10:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - While it may not be the first name in tablets, Acer has produced some respectable touchscreen devices in the past. Last month, the company unveiled a wide range of new 2-in-1 devices in its compelling Switch line of Windows 10 machines. On May 25, in advance of Computex in Taipei, the company is adding a pair of 10-inch, Android 7.0 Nougat devices to its tablet lineup: one focused on media and one designed with connectivity in mind, Engadget said.
Both are powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor with a wide-angle IPS display, DTS-HD rated speakers and an advertised 8-hour battery life. The Iconia Tab 10 is the more media-centric of the two and adds a quantum dot display for better color depth and accuracy, as well as a four speaker setup with a built-in subwoofer.
The Iconia One 10 skimps on the screen and the low end of the sound system, but it adds two micro-USB ports so you can charge while connected to an external device. Both tablets offer a couple extra Acer tweaks on the Android Nougat experience as well: users can set gestures to wake-up the device or load specific apps with Acer's EZ WakeUp feature, and an EZ Mode allows users to set restrictions when sharing their device.
Photo: Acer
Top stories
You’re not going to be downloading all the latest apps on this device, but it does include a fresh take on the classic Snake game.
CEO Elon Musk is hoping that the new software will also enable hands-free perpendicular parking and rain sensors.
The primary device failed on Saturday, leaving the ISS to depend on a backup system to route commands to its solar power system.
The pop-over cross-app switcher appears when some users tap the profile icon in the top corners of Facebook, Messenger or Instagram.
Partner news
Latest news
OPEC and non-OPEC nations poised to extend output cuts U.S. output since last year has increased by nearly a million barrels a day to a daily 9 million barrels.
Philippine troops bomb Islamist militants holding hostages in city Five soldiers, two policemen and 13 militants have died in the three days of fighting, according to authorities.
Syrian force urges IS fighters in Raqqa to surrender by end-May The SDF, which includes the powerful Kurdish YPG militia, said earlier this month it expects to launch the final assault on Raqqa in early summer.
Screen Media nabs Tribeca comedy-drama “Literally, Right Before Aaron” The film follows the aftermath of a love affair between Adam and his ex-girlfriend Allison, when Adam gets word of Allison’s upcoming wedding.