Acer crams a quantum dot display into a 10-inch tablet

PanARMENIAN.Net - While it may not be the first name in tablets, Acer has produced some respectable touchscreen devices in the past. Last month, the company unveiled a wide range of new 2-in-1 devices in its compelling Switch line of Windows 10 machines. On May 25, in advance of Computex in Taipei, the company is adding a pair of 10-inch, Android 7.0 Nougat devices to its tablet lineup: one focused on media and one designed with connectivity in mind, Engadget said.

Both are powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor with a wide-angle IPS display, DTS-HD rated speakers and an advertised 8-hour battery life. The Iconia Tab 10 is the more media-centric of the two and adds a quantum dot display for better color depth and accuracy, as well as a four speaker setup with a built-in subwoofer.

The Iconia One 10 skimps on the screen and the low end of the sound system, but it adds two micro-USB ports so you can charge while connected to an external device. Both tablets offer a couple extra Acer tweaks on the Android Nougat experience as well: users can set gestures to wake-up the device or load specific apps with Acer's EZ WakeUp feature, and an EZ Mode allows users to set restrictions when sharing their device.