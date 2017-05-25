Ellen DeGeneres teams up with Netflix for a stand-up special

PanARMENIAN.Net - It's been a while since the last time we saw Ellen DeGeneres doing a stand-up. However, we soon will see the A-list comedian returning to the mic as she teams up with Netflix for her first stand-up special in 15 years, AceShowbiz said.

The exciting news was revealed on Wednesday, May 24 with Ellen wittily replying Netflix's tweet, in which the streaming giant invited "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" host to do a stand-up special. Ellen replied the tweet, "Let me think about it. Ok I'm in."

"Earlier this week, I got a Tweet from the people at Netflix and I have good news and bad news. The bad news is they wouldn't tell me what happened to Barb on 'Stranger Things', but the good news is they asked if I was interested in doing a stand-up special. I said I'm going to have to think about it and then 30 seconds later I said yes," Ellen said in a statement.

"It has been 15 years since I did a stand-up special. 15 years," Ellen added. "And I'm writing it now, I can't wait. I'll keep you posted when and where I'm gonna shoot my Netflix special. I'm excited to do it; I'm excited for you to see it."

Ellen previously did two back-to-back stand-up specials on HBO. The first was in 2001 and titled "Ellen DeGeneres: The Beginning", while the second one was 2003's "Ellen DeGeneres: Here and Now". Both stand-ups gave Ellen multiple Emmy nominations.

Ellen is the latest comedian to join the long line of high-profile comedians with stand-up specials on Netflix. The others include Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Dave Chapelle, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, Louis C.K., Tracy Morgan and Kevin James.