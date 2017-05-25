Michael Bay’s “Drone Warrior” biopic finds scribe
May 25, 2017 - 12:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Screenwriter Andy Bellin will adapt the military action movie “Drone Warrior” for Michael Bay and Paramount, Variety said.
Variety first reported last year that production company Bay Films was developing a biopic of former U.S. Army intelligence analyst and drone warfare expert Brett Velicovich for Paramount Pictures, in a story of how the Iraq War vet and one-time U.S. intelligence specialist used his drone skills to fight terrorists. Paramount optioned Velicovich’s life rights and upcoming memoir, co-written with Pulitzer Prize-winning Wall Street Journal reporter Christopher S. Stewart, for Bay Films to develop.
The book — titled “Drone Warrior: An Elite Soldier’s Inside Account of the Hunt for America’s Most Dangerous Enemies” — will be published by Dey Street Books on June 27. Velicovich spent nearly a decade as a member of Delta Force, the U.S. Army’s most elite unit.
The project doesn’t currently have a director attached. Paramount’s Geoff Stier is overseeing production.
Bay’s fifth film in the “Transformers” franchise, “Transformers: The Last Knight,” opens on June 23. He’s directed all five films. Bay also directed last year’s “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi” for Paramount.
Bellin’s feature credits include “Lovelace” and “Trust.” His TV credits include the drama “Think Aaron” for HBO and “New York, New York” at Paramount Television. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.
Top stories
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
Latest news
Twitter's live 360-degree videos arrive on Apple TV After you select a video from the Periscope Global Map, you can then navigate the 360-degree video using the Siri remote.
OPEC and non-OPEC nations poised to extend output cuts U.S. output since last year has increased by nearly a million barrels a day to a daily 9 million barrels.
Philippine troops bomb Islamist militants holding hostages in city Five soldiers, two policemen and 13 militants have died in the three days of fighting, according to authorities.
Syrian force urges IS fighters in Raqqa to surrender by end-May The SDF, which includes the powerful Kurdish YPG militia, said earlier this month it expects to launch the final assault on Raqqa in early summer.