Screen Media nabs Tribeca comedy-drama “Literally, Right Before Aaron”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Screen Media Films has acquired the North American rights to Ryan Eggold’s new comedy-drama “Literally, Right Before Aaron”, slated for a theatrical release later this year. The film, which had its world premiere at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival last month, stars Justin Long, Cobie Smulders, Ryan Hansen, John Cho, Kristen Schaal, Peter Gallagher, Dana Delany, Lea Thompson and Luis Guzman, Variety said.

The seriocomic “Literally, Right Before Aaron” follows the aftermath of a love affair between Adam (Long) and his ex-girlfriend Allison (Smulders), when Adam gets word of Allison’s upcoming wedding. Realizing that he’s not quite ready to bid farewell to their relationship, Adam decides to attend the wedding in an embarrassing attempt to convince himself, and those around him, that he has moved on.

The movie marks the directorial feature film debut for Eggold (best known for his work as an actor on NBC’s “The Blacklist”), who based this project on a short film he wrote six years ago. The short won a Grand Jury Award for Best Short Film at the Gen Art Film Festival.

“Literally, Right Before Aaron” is written, edited, and directed by Eggold. The film is produced by Cassandra Kulukundis, Eggold, Alexandra Rizk Keane, Nancy Leopardi, and Ross Kohn, with cinematography by Seamus Tierney, music supervision by John Bisell, and an original score by Eggold and David Goldman.