Belavia Airlines resumes direct Yerevan-Minsk flights

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Belarusian Belavia Airlines resumed on Wednesday, May 24 direct flights on the Minsk-Yerevan-Minsk route.

As the General Department of Civil Aviation adjunct to the Armenian government reports, the airline company earlier received the corresponding license to operate regular flights.

As Panorama.am learnt from the Civil Aviation Department, during the summer navigation period – from May to October – Belavia intends to operate flights twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays.