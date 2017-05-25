Belavia Airlines resumes direct Yerevan-Minsk flights
May 25, 2017 - 17:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Belarusian Belavia Airlines resumed on Wednesday, May 24 direct flights on the Minsk-Yerevan-Minsk route.
As the General Department of Civil Aviation adjunct to the Armenian government reports, the airline company earlier received the corresponding license to operate regular flights.
As Panorama.am learnt from the Civil Aviation Department, during the summer navigation period – from May to October – Belavia intends to operate flights twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays.
Top stories
According to him, developments in the demographic situation in the last 25 years were conditioned by a number of objective and subjective factors.
May 13 is the day of electoral silence ahead of the Yerevan City Council vote on May 14, which bans political parties from campaigning.
GDCA chief Sergey Avetisyan said that Pegasus Airlines' entry to the Armenian market will indefinitely be postponed.
Norway, Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Denmark, Island topped the list as "free" in terms of media freedom.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Lana Del Rey announces new album release date Del Rey’s album has so far been preceded by lead single “Love”, her title-track and Weeknd collaboration.
Muse talk their new “Origin Of” early material and rarities album Earlier this week, frontman Matt Bellamy teased that not only might they play a “by request” show where the fans choose the setlist at Reading & Leeds.
Syrian army advances south toward rebel-held area The Syrian government said earlier in May that it was a priority to recapture the sparsely populated region known as the Badia.
Congress introduces resolution condemning Turkish violence in D.C. In last week's statement, the Assembly called upon Members of Congress and the Administration to condemn this latest affront by Turkey on basic freedoms.