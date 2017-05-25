Russia arrests IS group members “readying attacks” in Moscow
May 25, 2017 - 16:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia's main domestic security agency says it has arrested four members of the Islamic State group who have been preparing attacks in Moscow, The Associated Press reports.
The Federal Security Service, or FSB, the main KGB successor agency, said the suspects arrested in Moscow Thursday, May 25 were preparing to strike at the capital's transport network. The agency said in a statement that the four were working under directions from IS in Syria to prepare attacks using self-made explosive devices.
The FSB said that the suspects were planning to join the IS in Syria after the attack. It didn't give their names, saying only the group included citizens of Russia and ex-Soviet Central Asian nations.
The arrests follow last month's suicide bombing in St. Petersburg's subway that left 16 dead and wounded more than 50.
Top stories
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly.
Partner news
Latest news
Lana Del Rey announces new album release date Del Rey’s album has so far been preceded by lead single “Love”, her title-track and Weeknd collaboration.
Muse talk their new “Origin Of” early material and rarities album Earlier this week, frontman Matt Bellamy teased that not only might they play a “by request” show where the fans choose the setlist at Reading & Leeds.
Congress introduces resolution condemning Turkish violence in D.C. In last week's statement, the Assembly called upon Members of Congress and the Administration to condemn this latest affront by Turkey on basic freedoms.
SpaceX begins test-firing parts of its biggest rocket The first Falcon Heavy launch is expected to take place at some point this summer, with its two boosters being re-used from previous flights.