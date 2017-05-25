Hackers hiding malware in subtitle files
May 25, 2017 - 16:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An impressive new exploit gives hackers the ability to control your desktop through malware spread by fake movie subtitles. The exploit, which essentially dumps the malware onto your desktop and then notifies the attacker, affects users of video players like Popcorn Time and VLC, TechCrunch reports.
Checkpoint found that malformed subtitle files can give hackers the ability to embed code into subtitle files popular with pirated movies and TV. Because these subtitles are usually trusted by video players and users alike they were an oft-overlooked vector for hack attacks.
“Our research reveals a new possible attack vector, using a completely overlooked technique in which the cyberattack is delivered when movie subtitles are loaded by the user’s media player. These subtitles repositories are, in practice, treated as a trusted source by the user or media player; our research also reveals that those repositories can be manipulated and be made to award the attacker’s malicious subtitles a high score, which results in those specific subtitles being served to the user. This method requires little or no deliberate action on the part of the user, making it all the more dangerous.
Unlike traditional attack vectors, which security firms and users are widely aware of, movie subtitles are perceived as nothing more than benign text files.”
Top stories
You’re not going to be downloading all the latest apps on this device, but it does include a fresh take on the classic Snake game.
CEO Elon Musk is hoping that the new software will also enable hands-free perpendicular parking and rain sensors.
The primary device failed on Saturday, leaving the ISS to depend on a backup system to route commands to its solar power system.
The pop-over cross-app switcher appears when some users tap the profile icon in the top corners of Facebook, Messenger or Instagram.
Partner news
Latest news
Lana Del Rey announces new album release date Del Rey’s album has so far been preceded by lead single “Love”, her title-track and Weeknd collaboration.
Muse talk their new “Origin Of” early material and rarities album Earlier this week, frontman Matt Bellamy teased that not only might they play a “by request” show where the fans choose the setlist at Reading & Leeds.
Syrian army advances south toward rebel-held area The Syrian government said earlier in May that it was a priority to recapture the sparsely populated region known as the Badia.
Congress introduces resolution condemning Turkish violence in D.C. In last week's statement, the Assembly called upon Members of Congress and the Administration to condemn this latest affront by Turkey on basic freedoms.