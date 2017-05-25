Moody's does not trust Azeri debt calculations

PanARMENIAN.Net - An unexpected change in the policy of the Azerbaijani government, which decided to share debts between itself and creditors after so many years of support of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), was a surprise, CIS banking analyst of Moody's rating agency Peter Pakhin has said, according to Report.az.

He noted that he does not believe the calculations of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan on debts of the IBA: "I no longer trust the IBA and the reports of the Ministry of Finance. The problems can be deeper than we think."

“The process of IBA’s recovery can damage the state budget and prevent financing of foreign projects, "Moody's representative said.