U.S. admits 105 Iraqi civilians were killed in Mosul air strike
May 26, 2017 - 10:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The United States has admitted that at least 105 Iraqi civilians were killed in an air strike it carried out in Mosul in March, BBC News reports.
U.S. Central Command (CentCom) said it had targeted two snipers from so-called Islamic State (IS) with what it called a "precision-guided munition".
However, the strike detonated explosives that militants had placed in the building, CentCom said.
Civilians sheltering in the lower floors were killed when it collapsed.
In another incident, 35 civilians were killed on Thursday, May 25 in U.S.-led coalition air strikes in an eastern Syrian town, monitors said.
The strikes targeted the IS-held town of Mayadeen in the province of Deir Ezzor, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Families of IS fighters, including children, were among those killed, it added.
CentCom said the death toll in the March attack in Iraq included four civilians in another nearby structure.
Eyewitnesses claimed another 36 non-combatants were also in the building, but U.S. authorities said it had "insufficient evidence to determine their status".
CentCom previously said the planes had acted at the request of Iraqi security forces, as coalition forces attempted to wrest control of the city from IS.
The civilians had gathered in the lower floors of the building after being expelled from their homes by IS fighters, a declassified summary of the report said.
Those organising the strike "could not have predicted the presence of civilians in the structure prior to the engagement," it added.
U.S. officials said the type of bomb was chosen "to minimise collateral damage," but the explosives hidden by IS were at least four times more powerful than the weapon itself.
"Our condolences go out to all those that were affected," Major General Joe Martin said in a statement.
"The coalition takes every feasible measure to protect civilians from harm." Initial media reports had placed the casualty estimates as high as 200.
Hundreds of thousands of civilians have fled the northern Iraqi city as the operation to reclaim it has continued.
Thousands of Iraqi security forces, Kurdish Peshmerga fighters, Sunni Arab tribesmen and Shia militiamen, assisted by U.S.-led coalition warplanes and military advisers, are involved in the offensive, which was launched in October 2016.
The government announced the full "liberation" of eastern Mosul in January 2017. But the west of the city has presented a more difficult challenge, with its narrow, winding streets.
Iraq has also opened an inquiry into claims that its forces abused and killed civilians in the battle for the city.
Photo: AP
