Trump talks trade with EU amid lingering differences

PanARMENIAN.Net - A smiling Donald Trump offered European Union chiefs assurances on security in Brussels on Thursday, May 25 but EU officials did not conceal lingering differences with the U.S. president over Russia, trade and climate change, Reuters reports.

"The leaders discussed ... shared challenges in fighting global terrorism," the White House said in a statement.

"They agreed on the need to work together to deepen our security cooperation in fighting ISIS (Islamic State), combating radicalisation and responding to other common threats."

In talks before a summit of NATO leaders at the Atlantic military alliance's headquarters across town, an EU source said Trump had also voiced fears that Brexit could cost U.S. jobs -- a possible sign of second thoughts on support for the British vote to leave which stunned the bloc.

And Trump also agreed to setting up a joint EU-U.S. "action plan" on trade, in an indication the new occupant of the White House is not as set on shunning free trade deals and promoting protectionism as some in Europe had feared he might.

The White House said "the United States and the European Union should deepen our strong economic relationship" and spoke of a need to protect U.S. and EU industries from "unfair competition" -- a shared concern coming, notably, from China.

Nonetheless, European Council President Donald Tusk indicated, there was less than a meeting of minds on trade and other issues, despite the cordiality of Trump's welcome.

"We agreed on many areas, first and foremost on counter-terrorism," Tusk said after he and EU chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker met Trump for over an hour.

"But some issues remain open, like climate and trade."

European leaders have been urging Trump not to abandon the U.S. commitment to cutting greenhouse gas emissions made when his predecessor Barack Obama signed up to the U.N. Paris accord.