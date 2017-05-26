Turkey rejects U.S. resolution on Turkish bodyguards violence
May 26, 2017 - 13:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey has rejected a resolution by the U.S. House of Representatives that condemned violence by Turkish bodyguards against protesters during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Washington last week, The Associated Press reports.
A Turkish Foreign Ministry statement released late Thursday, May 25 described the resolution as “one-sided” and “distorted the facts.”
Turkish security officials were seen on video hitting and kicking protesters who had gathered outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence. The incident caused outrage in the United States and House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday demanded that Turkey condemn the violence and apologize.
Turkey has blamed the violence on U.S. authorities who they claimed failed to take necessary measures outside the residence. This week, Turkey summoned the U.S. ambassador to protest what it called “aggressive and unprofessional actions” of U.S. security personnel.
Top stories
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly.
Partner news
Latest news
Luc Besson's "Valerian and City of Thousand Planets" final trailer (video) Valerian and Laureline are special operatives for the government of the human territories charged with maintaining order throughout the universe.
“GOT” new pics reunite the Starks, final season episode count revealed In this upcoming seven-episode season 7 of the hit HBO series, showrunner David Benioff promises that "everybody steps up their game this season."
HTC Link promises a smartphone-powered high-end VR experience The device promises to be "cableless," though it will still connect to your phone and an external camera.
Baidu’s text-to-speech system mimics a variety of accents The company says that the new version has been able to "learn from hundreds of unique voices from less than a half an hour of data per speaker".