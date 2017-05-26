“GOT” new pics reunite the Starks, final season episode count revealed

PanARMENIAN.Net - Following the epic "Game of Thrones" season 7 full trailer, a batch of new photos of the medieval series are released for the audience's viewing pleasure. The new photos reunite the 4 remaining Starks, who were separated from each other since the very first episode, AceShowbiz said.

Making their way out online via Entertainment Weekly, one of the photos sees Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Sansa (Sophie Turner), Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) and Arya (Maisie Williams) posing together with big smiles on their faces. Jon can be seen carrying Arya. Another photo, meanwhile, features Arya hugging her sister Sansa.

In addition, the site releases 5 covers highlighting the four remaining Starks, a slew of behind-the-scenes photos and a featurette for the upcoming season 7. In the BTS photo, Arya is seen carrying Needle, her sword which was given to her by Jon Snow.

Of what a Stark reunion might look like, Sophie says that "there'd be Monopoly and Scrabble." She adds, "I don't know. It would all kind of be a bit strange, like after everything that they've gone through. I think it might be quite a quiet dinner or something that's pretty awkward." Kit, meanwhile, says, "I think like...the Westeros-ey equivalent of like bowling alley or something. I don't know some party. I think big big ol' party. Big ol' feast." As for Isaac, he wants nothing but a nice dinner, which doesn't end in all of them getting murdered.

In this upcoming seven-episode season 7 of the hit HBO series, showrunner David Benioff promises that "everybody steps up their game this season." He adds, "It's kind of astounding to us. In every department, from the acting to the effects, everybody constantly improves."

"Dany [Emilia Clarke] in Westeros makes 'Game of Thrones' a new show," co-executive producer Bryan Cogman declares. "It has this amazing ripple effect throughout every storyline that's very exciting to explore. There's a pace and urgency that's very palpable. This is the end game."

In related news, the eighth and final season episode count of "Game of Thrones" has been revealed. Ahead the premiere of season 7, the final season has been confirmed to be consisting of six episodes. However, don't be sad just yet since HBO is currently working on five separated shows which are set on "Game of Thrones" universe, AceShowbiz said.